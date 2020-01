* Oil dropped 14.6% in 11 days reaching USD 61.25/bbl yesterday

* Today Brent's range USD 61.64-62.46/bbl

* The 200-WMA is USD 60.57/bbl. Today's close will be crucial

* Brent has traded above the 200-WMA since December 2018

* A 76.4% retracement of the major Sep 2019-Jan 2020 rise is USD 59.83

* A break there would suggest that entire rise from USD 56.15/bbl is wiped out