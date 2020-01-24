SAExploration Holdings: Surges on announcement of new projects













** Shares of oilfield services provider rise 46.5% to $3.34 premarket; set for their biggest one-day pct gain in two months

** SAEX top pct gainer across U.S. stocks trading before the bell

** Co announces two new projects in offshore West Africa, valued at about $42 mln

** Earlier this month, co said it used $14.5 mln of proceeds from the sale of certain Alaska North Slope seismic library datasets to reduce debt

** Up to last close, stock had fallen about 40% in past 12 months

