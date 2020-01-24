Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC













Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,811 contracts to 274,347 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 232,189 6,395 -581,090 10,527 22,379 4,995 ICE WTI crude 42,158 416 -208,414 974 13,302 -3,822

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 274,347 6,811 -789,504 11,501 35,681 1,173

RBOB 114,885 4,964 27,006 4,121 -165,240 -9,639 Heating oil 1,890 -1,032 59,952 2,577 -66,764 -5,143

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 296,234 -14,399 30,287 -7,517 2,621,657 -121,753 ICE WTI crude 152,915 3,534 39 -1,100 764,024 -9,483

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 449,149 -10,865 30,326 -8,617 3,385,681 -131,236

RBOB 14,115 -1,883 9,235 2,438 442,655 21,134 Heating oil -8,433 6,114 13,355 -2,517 408,428 -17,405 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 243,696 6,647 -553,057 9,444 3,581 5,412 ICE WTI crude 40,697 354 -207,057 3,005 17,237 -3,443

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 284,393 7,001 -760,114 12,449 20,818 1,969 RBOB 114,881 4,949 26,764 4,074 -163,654 -9,442 Heating oil 1,607 -1,177 60,085 2,741 -64,809 -5,140

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 276,872 -16,391 28,908 -5,112 2,146,832 -69,061 ICE WTI crude 149,676 1,148 -553 -1,064 587,141 -4,877

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 426,548 -15,243 28,355 -6,176 2,733,973 -73,938 RBOB 12,852 -1,954 9,157 2,373 439,735 21,184 Heating oil -10,024 5,641 13,141 -2,065 398,636 -17,232 =======================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude financial ICE WTI crude RBOB Heating oil

Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at

(Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)