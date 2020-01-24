Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC













Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net long position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -114,054 7,042 273,777 5,809 -258,290 -7,639 Soybeans -42,534 -22,278 169,690 9,534 -116,886 15,958 Soyoil 69,283 -21,229 123,051 -1,871 -203,777 23,978 CBOT wheat 17,208 10,784 101,841 596 -98,762 -8,826 KCBT wheat -6,462 -1,116 68,115 3,317 -69,449 -2,163 =================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -67,804 10,638 158,999 1,687 -240,650 -7,132 Soybeans -13,735 -20,024 136,746 13,646 -133,183 11,649 Soymeal -36,696 -4,976 107,222 -1,736 -108,622 5,495 Soyoil 101,259 -11,651 106,249 -3,336 -229,089 24,540 CBOT wheat 41,671 11,884 61,866 -995 -87,498 -7,678 KCBT wheat 10,692 2,756 52,280 278 -72,264 -2,064 MGEX wheat -3,649 -134 1,908 110 -4,190 -1,363

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 48,714 14,506 116,054 -607 -163,952 -11,105

Live cattle 90,253 6,651 93,055 143 -172,860 -4,016 Feeder cattle 7,195 282 4,854 184 -5,994 -154 Lean hogs 11,566 2,017 53,776 115 -75,344 -150

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 50,889 18 98,567 -5,211 1,851,616 -21,791 Soybeans 20,442 -2,055 -10,270 -3,214 914,140 26,731 Soymeal 21,379 3,873 16,717 -2,656 500,274 10,403 Soyoil 10,138 -8,675 11,443 -877 589,509 7,077 CBOT wheat 4,248 -657 -20,288 -2,555 645,472 41,152 KCBT wheat 1,496 -933 7,797 -37 320,448 5,393 MGEX wheat 4,569 85 1,360 1,302 66,847 1,737

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 10,313 -1,505 -11,131 -1,290 1,032,767 48,282

Live cattle 21,049 -1,685 -31,495 -1,092 453,816 6,360 Feeder cattle 2,982 -292 -9,037 -20 60,854 -1,190 Lean hogs 18,070 52 -8,067 -2,033 383,961 4,933 =================================================================================

FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -65,890 13,250 156,131 -718 -280,451 -9,292 Soybeans -19,341 -22,526 134,904 8,527 -143,304 8,950 Soymeal -36,024 -5,626 105,956 -2,005 -114,304 5,480 Soyoil 99,872 -10,444 106,268 -3,371 -233,266 22,187 CBOT wheat 39,286 12,429 66,647 1,935 -96,670 -9,477 KCBT wheat 9,617 3,093 51,971 274 -72,061 -1,790 MGEX wheat -3,675 -160 1,946 115 -4,599 -1,366

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 45,228 15,362 120,564 2,324 -173,330 -12,633

Live cattle 85,392 6,180 94,427 -40 -162,463 -3,654 Feeder cattle 6,988 323 4,744 132 -4,913 -418 Lean hogs 8,618 2,490 53,376 684 -57,604 -126

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 113,913 -1,142 76,297 -2,098 1,529,460 -26,987 Soybeans 36,985 5,509 -9,244 -460 772,676 26,554 Soymeal 29,266 4,522 15,106 -2,371 473,263 10,801 Soyoil 15,879 -7,082 11,247 -1,290 547,805 6,105 CBOT wheat 8,439 -2,909 -17,702 -1,978 503,792 27,028 KCBT wheat 3,763 -1,518 6,710 -59 287,184 3,792 MGEX wheat 5,459 216 869 1,195 64,205 1,515

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 17,661 -4,211 -10,123 -842 855,181 32,335

Live cattle 6,247 -1,230 -23,603 -1,256 400,533 6,098 Feeder cattle 324 -192 -7,143 155 53,479 -1,230 Lean hogs -670 -1,070 -3,720 -1,978 302,016 6,242 =================================================================================

SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn Soybeans Soymeal Soyoil CBOT wheat KCBT wheat MGEX wheat

Live cattle Feeder cattle Lean hogs

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at

