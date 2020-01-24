Thyssenkrupp to kick off auction for plant building unit-sources













Ailing German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will kick off the auction for its plant-building unit this month, two people familiar with the matter said, adding the business is unlikely to fetch sizeable offers.

First information packages on Plant Technology, which builds cement, fertiliser and chemical plants, will be sent out by the end of next week, the people said, adding the unit may end up being sold off in parts to several buyers, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

