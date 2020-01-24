US recap: Yen, dollar lead haven charge; EUR/USD down again













The yen and dollar again led gains among the majors on safe-haven flows due to the coronavirus threat, while PMI data couldn't save EUR/USD’s from resuming its post-ECB slide. USD/JPY probed Thursday’s 109.26 low after another confirmed case of the virus in the U.S. and after mixed U.S. PMI data that failed to prevent 10-year Treasury yields from falling to their lowest since Nov. 1 amid global yield curve flattening. An unchanged euro zone composite PMI of 50.9 and signs of recovery in Germany provided only momentary respite for EUR/USD. The data couldn't stanch the bleeding in Bund yields and rapid curve flattening, or EUR/USD’s breakdown below the uptrend line from Oct. 1 that began yesterday, but it did give euro zone equities a lift. GBP/USD’s bounce on much improved PMIs also proved fleeting as it failed to change the roughly 50% probability of a BOE rate cut at the Jan. 30 meeting. Commodity and EM currencies softened against the yen and dollar as the global toll on commerce from the coronavirus remains unknown. The bloodbath in copper and oil persisted, while silver and gold gained as havens and with yields tumbling. Copper has tumbled 7% since its Jan. 16 high, the day after the U.S.-China phase 1 trade deal was signed. WTI has plunged 18% from its Jan. 8 peak, with the coronavirus seen hitting transportation and energy demand particularly hard and ME supply disruption threats downgraded for now. With the Lunar New Year holiday next week, the focus will remain on news about the virus, with some interest in the Jan. 29 FOMC meeting and possible upward tweak to the IOER rate and any commentary regarding the curve flattening trend.

