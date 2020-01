Valero Energy Corp completed restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 195,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 55,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut on Wednesday because of a power interruption at the refinery, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Louise Heavens)