Warm Edge Spacer Market Growth Predicted at 5.4%, Revenue to Hit USD $860 Million by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — According to latest report “Warm Edge Spacer Market by Product (Flexible Spacers, Plastic/Metal Hybrid Spacers, Stainless Steel Spacers), End-use (Residential, Commercial), Glazing Window (Double Glazing, Triple low-E), Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of warm edge spacers will reach $860 million by 2026. The growing inclination toward energy conservation, coupled with the rapid urbanization rate, is positively influencing the deployment for warm edge spacer units.

The ability to effectively reduce heat loss and external noise pollution will act as a major feature fostering warm edge spacer installation significantly. In addition, a shift in trends toward the replacement of conventional aluminum spacers with plastic, hybrid or stainless-steel spacers to ensure energy efficiency will further encourage the product adoption over available counterparts.

Growing demand for the development of sustainable and efficient green building structures will accelerate the warm edge spacer market substantially. The introduction of various building energy efficiency codes and measures in line with reducing the existing energy consumption will exponentially raise the technology installation.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2425

The U.S. warm edge spacer market size is anticipated to witness growth over 4% by 2026. Increasing investments toward the real estate industry will positively influence the product demand across the country. Moreover, growing consumer focus towards the deployment of systems with improved thermal efficiency will favor the product demand across the region. In addition, the refurbishment of old infrastructure by the installation of sustainable technologies will further enhance warm edge spacer deployment.

Growing concerns toward reducing soaring energy bill amounts, along with rising urbanization, will drive the deployment of warm edge spacers across the residential sector. High durability with significant flexibility is one of the prominent features raising the adoption across household applications. In addition, increasing customer affinity toward thermally energy-efficient products will further fuel warm edge spacer installation globally.

Stringent government regulations to curb carbon footprints, along with soaring demand for energy-efficient windows, will drive the global warm edge spacer market growth. For instance, according to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, the deployment of sustainable fenestration systems across commercial buildings could save up to USD 60 billion and minimize more than one percent of the U.S. energy consumption by 2030.

An affordable price index, along with easy installation, are some of the prominent factors driving the double glazing warm edge spacer demand globally. In addition, an effective noise insulation property with a higher U-value will further propel the product deployment.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2425

Some major findings of the warm edge spacer market report include:

The demand for warm edge spacers is surging across sectors due to their benefits, such as enhanced durability, better thermal performance and higher strength.

Increasing investments across the residential and commercial segments are anticipated to drive industry growth.

Growing investments in the development of green building structures will raise product penetration.

Major players operating across the warm edge spacer industry are Alu Pro , Ensinger, Hygrade Components, SWISSPACER, Technoform, Glasslam amongst others.

, Ensinger, Hygrade Components, SWISSPACER, Technoform, Glasslam amongst others. Conventional spacers are increasingly being replaced with warm edge spacer owing to their ability to offer high reliability and efficient performance.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Global Warm Edge Spacer Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channels

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 EU Energy Efficiency Directives

3.4.2.1 Energy Efficiency Directive

3.4.2.2 Smart Finance for Smart Buildings Initiative

3.4.2.3 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)

3.4.2.4 Energy and Climate Framework for 2030

3.4.2.5 Energy Labelling of Windows

3.4.3 Building Regulations (UK)

3.4.4 England and Wales

3.4.4.1 Summary of Part L (2013)

3.4.4.1.1 Revised Part L (England) 2013:

3.4.4.1.2 Part L (Wales) 2014:

3.4.5 Ireland

3.4.5.1 Summary of Part F

3.4.6 Scotland

3.4.6.1 The Building (Scotland) Act

3.4.7 European/British Standards and Codes of Practice

3.4.8 BS EN 1279

3.4.9 Passive House Ratings

3.4.10 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

3.4.10.1 Australia

3.4.10.2 China

3.4.10.3 Japan

3.4.10.4 South Korea

3.5 Price trend analysis

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1 Strategy dashboard

3.9.1.1 Thermoseal Group

3.9.1.1.1 New Manufacturing Facility

3.9.1.2 Rolltech

3.9.1.3 SWISSPACER

3.9.1.3.1 New Manufacturing Facility

3.9.1.3.2 New product launch

3.9.1.4 Fenzi Group

3.9.1.5 Technoform

3.9.1.5.1 New product launch

3.9.1.6 Kömmerling

3.9.1.6.1 Acquisition

3.9.1.7 Bystronic Glass

3.9.1.7.1 Acquisition

3.9.2 Contact details for the leading warm edge spacer manufacturers

3.9.2.1 North America

3.9.2.2 Europe

3.9.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.10 PESTLE analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/global-warm-edge-spacer-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

by-2026-global-warm-edge-spacer.jpg

By 2026, Global Warm Edge Spacer Market revenue to hit USD 860 Million: GMI

Major players operating across the warm edge spacer industry are Alu Pro, Ensinger, Hygrade Components, SWISSPACER, Technoform, Glasslam amongst other.

Related Links

Infographic: Global Warm Edge Spacer Market Report 2020-2026

Warm Edge Spacer Market in Europe

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.