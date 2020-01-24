What to Watch in the Week Ahead and on Monday, January 27













WEEK AHEAD The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day monetary policy meeting starting Wednesday. The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark overnight lending rates in the current target range between 1.50% and 1.75%, when it announces decision on Thursday. On the same day, the Federal Reserve will hold an open meeting to discuss a proposal to simplify and clarify the covered funds provision within the Volker rule and a final rule to streamline and increase the transparency of the Board's control framework.

Markets will work through another spate of economic figures that include GDP data and weekly jobless claims numbers on Thursday, durable goods and consumer confidence data on Tuesday and consumer spending data on Friday. The U.S. Commerce Department in its first estimate of fourth-quarter GDP is expected to show the country's economy expanded at a 2.1% annualized rate. In the final estimate of the third-quarter, GDP rose 2.1%. Overall orders for durable goods are forecast to have rebounded 0.5% in December after falling 2.1% percent in the month before. Number for initial claims for state unemployment benefits likely stood at 215,000 for the week ended Jan. 25. A report from the Conference Board will show consumer confidence index increased to 128.0 in January. The index stood at 126.5 in December.

A slew of Dow 30 companies report results next week. Apple Inc is expected to report a rise in its first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, powered by higher sales of new iPhone models, AirPods and Apple Watches. Microsoft Corp will report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Boeing Co is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. The planemaker is likely to have recorded charges worth billions of dollars in the fourth quarter, as the grounding of its once best-selling aircraft, the 737 MAX, is likely to stretch until the middle of 2020. Burger chain Mcdonald's Corp on Wednesday is expected to report higher fourth-quarter same-store sales growth likely powered by its breakfast offerings. Caterpillar Inc will release its fourth-quarter earnings in pre-market hours on Friday. The world's largest heavy equipment maker is expected to report lower earnings, hurt by uncertainties caused by the U.S.-China trade war that has slowed down machine sales. Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are scheduled to release their quarterly results for the fourth quarter on Friday. Chemicals maker Dow Inc is expected to post a profit for the fourth-quarter and report revenues at upper end of its forecast on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co's fourth-quarter profit and revenue are expected to grow, helped by strong demand for its Zero Sugar sodas, coffees and waters, when it reports earnings on Thursday. When the largest U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, it is expected to provide its forecast for profit in 2020. United Technologies Corp will report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and it is expected to have benefited from higher sales of aircraft spare parts and services as older planes remain in service for longer in the wake of the 737 MAX grounding.

General Electric Co is expected to report a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday helped by lower costs in its aviation unit and rising demand for its healthcare products. Investors will be looking for comments on free cash flow targets. Meanwhile, Honeywell is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, partly as it benefits from higher sales of aircraft spare parts and services, as older planes remain in service for longer in the wake of the 737 MAX grounding.

Harley-Davidson Inc will release its fourth-quarter earnings in pre-market hours on Tuesday. The motorcycle maker is expected to report lower earnings. Investors will likely focus on the outcome of the company's efforts to arrest sales declines in the United States, its biggest market and make deeper inroads in foreign, particularly emerging markets.

Starbucks Corp is expected to report a rise in first-quarter sales on Tuesday, as the coffee chain's loyalty program entices customers to spend more frequently at its outlets, while new delivery options in China help it battle competition from upcoming rivals.

Eli Lilly and Co is expected to post fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, with investors focusing on comments over the impact to sales of its diabetes drug Trulicity from the recent launch of Novo Nordisk's rival treatment. Focus will also be on sales of Lilly migraine treatment Emgality. Biogen Inc will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, when investors will be on high alert for updates on its plan to file an application for U.S. approval of its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's. The company is also expected to outline its expectations for profit in 2020 and report higher quarterly sales of key drugs, including spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza.

Mastercard Inc, the world's second-largest payments processor, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday before markets open. The company is expected to post strong gains in profit on the back of healthy consumer spending during the U.S. holiday season coupled with low unemployment rates.

Marathon Petroleum Corp is expected to post a lower fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday. Investors will look out for more clarity around the company's midstream business structure and updates on its search for a new CEO. On the same day, Hess Corp is expected to report a bigger loss as it digests a hit from lower crude prices in the quarter as well as slowing North American shale output. Investors will be looking out for the company's 2020 outlook and strategy as the first-ever shipment of crude from Guyana began earlier this month. On Thursday, Valero Energy Corp reports earnings and its fourth-quarter profit and revenue is expected to fall, likely hurt by lower refining margins. Investors will focus on further updates on the company's growth projects and any commentary on IMO 2020. Phillips 66 is expected to post a lower fourth quarter profit and revenue on Friday. Investors will be closely looking at its 2020 capital spending budget and updates on any new projects after it recently canceled a renewable diesel project in Washington. Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday after the market closes. The company continues to overhaul its portfolio and focus on its nutrition business – but also faces headwinds from the ongoing uncertainty over China's pledge to radically increase U.S. farm imports. Archer Daniels has also faced challenges with sluggish commodity prices and ethanol industry troubles.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to report gross domestic product data for November, which is likely to remain unchanged, on Friday. The country's economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in October, the first monthly decline since February. Producer prices data for the month of December is also due for release on the same day.

ON MONDAY New home sales in the U.S. are expected to have seen an uptick in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 730,000 units, from 719,000 units in the previous month. (1000/1500)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York hosts a two-day "Investment Connection Puerto Rico Pitch Program." Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will give welcome remarks via pre-recorded video. (0930/1430)

