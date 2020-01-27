Australia's energy stocks set for worst session in nearly 4 months













** Australia's energy index tumbles as much as 3.4%, marking its biggest intraday percentage drop since Oct. 3 on weaker oil prices

** Oil futures slipped for the sixth session on Tuesday, after falling 2.3% in the previous session, as the spread of a new virus in China and other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and slower oil demand

** Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd slips as much as 2.66% to A$8.6, while Woodside Petroleum Ltd falls 2.56%

** Index hits its lowest level since Jan. 2

** The energy sub-index gained 18.24% in 2019

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath)