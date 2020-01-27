CAM Integrated Solutions Appoints VP of Engineering and Operations













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM), a provider of EPCM services to the onshore oil and gas industry, announced today the promotion of Jason Newton to Vice President of Engineering Operations.

Newton’s career spans over 15 years as a management executive and project management professional within the oil and gas and petrochemical construction industries. With a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Christian University, Jason specializes in onshore projects across a bevy of midstream transmission, compression, gathering, treating, and processing facilities. His skills include the development and management of project teams with discipline specific and interdisciplinary roles, tasks, and execution strategies, as well as handling upper management and back office management teams. Newton is proficient at strategic planning for business development, market penetration, and staffing.

In prior roles, Newton served as Director of Midstream Facilities, Facilities Engineering Manager, and Project Manager. Jason possesses a wide overall facilities-based knowledge of the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry. He is uniquely capable of coordinating lean project teams and executing fast track projects.

Israel Martinez, SVP, states, “Jason’s experience and results-driven work ethic have been key to CAM’s success. We are excited to have Jason serve in his new senior leadership role and lead CAM as we continue to grow.”

About CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM)

CAM Integrated Solutions, founded in 2015, provides integrated EPCM solutions for onshore oil and gas upstream and midstream projects. CAM provides clients with a wide range of services, from concept to in-service, including engineering and design, procurement, fabrication, construction management, survey, inspection, and automation and controls. CAM’s multi-talented, operator-experienced team delivers consistent results for simple or complex projects. For more information, visit www.camintegrated.com.