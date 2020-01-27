Central banks will have to patch a hole in the bubble













Risk aversion is undermining stocks and commodities that rallied throughout several other scares because central banks kept pumping in liquidity. To ride out another storm, they may have to pump harder . Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England hold monetary policy meetings this week. Dovish overtones from both seem certain and the UK central bank may follow the trend of preemptive easing. The probability of a cut is 57%, but with Brexit and the coronavirus to worry about and many other central banks recently cutting rates, the BOE may be much more likely to pull the trigger. The Fed has come under political pressure over high interest rates and while it isn't looking to cut them, it will probably be prudent enough to sound as if it might eventually. In the past week, futures traders have rushed to price in further easing.