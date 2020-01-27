Cheniere Energy Celebrates 1000th LNG Cargo Milestone













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that it has produced and exported its 1000th cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The 1000th cargo was exported within a four-year time period after startup, setting an industry record and making Cheniere the fastest producer in the world to reach this milestone. Cheniere has produced these 1,000 cargoes from both the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project (“SPL Project”) and the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project (“CCL Project”).

“Reaching 1,000 cargoes of LNG faster than any producer in history is a testament to the performance of our people and the culture of our company. Our focus on reliability and safety through the entire LNG production process enabled us to reach this milestone, while fulfilling our commitments to our foundation customers,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “Cheniere will continue to focus on operational excellence to help meet growing demand for reliable, flexible, and cleaner sources of energy around the world. This achievement would not be possible without the dedication and diligence of Cheniere’s employees, our partners and customers, and we look forward to celebrating cargo 10,000.”

Cheniere’s 1000th cargo departed on the vessel Hoegh Galleon on January 26, 2020 from Cheniere’s CCL Project. Cheniere also celebrated the 100th cargo produced at the CCL Project, which departed on the vessel Yari LNG on January 13, 2020.

The SPL Project consists of six natural gas liquefaction trains, five of which are fully operational and one is under construction. The CCL Project, located in south Texas, consists of three trains, two of which are fully operational and one is under construction and expected to be operational in 2021. Adjacent to the CCL Project, Cheniere is developing and commercializing its Stage 3 expansion, which recently received federal regulatory authorization.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected adjusted aggregate nominal production capacity of up to 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

