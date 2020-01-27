Colonial Pipeline allocates Cycle 9 shipments on main gasoline Line 1













Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 9 shipments on Line 1, its main gasoline line, the company said in a notice sent to shippers on Monday.

* Committed information will be available on Jan. 29, the company said.

* Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina.

* The current allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins.

* The company's cycle runs over a five-day period, when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped.

* Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

* Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

