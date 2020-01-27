Coronavirus hurts Chinese jet fuel demand as cancellations surge – RBC













** Brokerage RBC Capital Markets says Wuhan coronavirus has hurt Chinese jet fuel demand as flight cancellations surge

** Says departures from the top five biggest Chinese airports fell by nearly 800 flights compared with last weekend

** Says traffic in the five airports closest to Wuhan have fallen by nearly 50% over recent days

** Coronavirus concerns present first major severe test to jet fuel demand in nearly two decades after 9/11 attacks and SARS epidemic – RBC

** Says, "we should not be too quick in calling the coronavirus the second coming of SARS for oil demand"

** Jet fuel accounts for ~15% of Chinese oil demand growth; virus impact will be determined by China's containment efforts – RBC

** Oil prices drop below $60 on Monday as coronavirus death toll rose and more businesses were forced to shut down, stoking expectations of slowing demand

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)