Energy debt woes are a canary in the shale mine

By Lauren Silva Laughlin

DALLAS, Jan 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Some U.S. energy companies are starting to say their Hail Marys. Oil and gas group McDermott International is filing for bankruptcy while Chesapeake Energy said in November it is at risk of default. Undisciplined deals left them crumbling under debt. Low natural gas prices are more ominous than oil markets right now, but it’s still a warning for the likes of $40 billion Occidental Petroleum .

McDermott said on Tuesday it had arranged a prepackaged bankruptcy. It bought Chicago Bridge & Iron in 2018 with stock, but CB&I came with a load of debt. It was then hit with project delays at liquefied natural gas terminals which hindered its ability to raise further funding.

Meantime Chesapeake warned investors about its ability to operate as a going concern. The Oklahoma-based driller went head first into Texas shale with a $4 billion purchase of Wildhorse Resources, which closed early last year. It has worked to restructure and refinance its debt, but a deal to sell assets has fallen through.

Natural gas producers and the companies that service them are in the worst spot, at least for now. Last year the commodity’s price even turned negative in Texas reflecting that it was more expensive to haul gas away from a well than it was worth. Chesapeake wasn’t the only company tempted into an acquisition in efforts to bolster its prospects. EQT overpromised with its deal to buy Rice Energy in mid-2017, and shareholders have seen value deteriorate some 70% since then.

Oil isn’t in a great spot either. Brent crude prices remain stuck below $65 a barrel despite global tensions, while production estimates for U.S. oil continue to rise.

The lure of growing through acquisitions when sustained low commodity prices threaten the bottom line is something that feeds wildcatters’ inner urges. The trouble comes when they later depend on selling businesses to bail themselves out. That’s the case with Occidental, where boss Vicki Hollub recently ran into problems selling a midstream unit. When commodity prices fall, assets become less valuable to everyone. The smaller players are just canaries in the shale mine.

(Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)