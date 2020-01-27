Explore How Technology is Being Used Throughout the Energy Sector

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2020, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore breakthroughs in energy management technology and solutions. Check your local listings for more information.

As the most heavily regulated industry in the world, the energy sector is required to maintain meticulous records, keep detailed documentation, and to provide proof that tasks were completed. Being able to search specific information at any given time is critical – making record keeping and tracking a significant investment throughout the industry.

Each department controls their information within many specialized applications. Across departments, people have to constantly ask for updated processes and procedures. As a result, many can miss current information, as a result of doing their actual job.

In this segment, Advancements will explore the ins and outs of the energy sector. Viewers will learn about the regulations and requirements throughout the energy industry and will explore how TRUApp Energy is helping to provide a solution to energy producers around the globe.

“TRUApp Energy has designed the only Energy Producers Operating System. Revolutionizing the oil and gas industry, TRUApp Energy greatly reduces cost, improves efficiency, and manages workflow,” said Andrew Zhelayev, O&G Solutions Consultant for TRUApp Energy.

Audience will see how TRUApp Energy automates, tracks, records, remembers, and predicts, so users can access all their current operating information from anywhere. Advancements will also show audiences how TRUApp Energy’s complete communication solution stores tasks, processes, and procedures in one place in an efficient manner that keeps everyone current with automatic access to every moving part.

About TRUApp Energy:

TRUApp Energy is designed to work how production operators do their day-to-day job. TRUApp Energy’s people-first focused development has designed a system that is able to improve safety, reduce costs, simplify regulatory compliance, and make people’s daily lives easier.

For more information, visit: http://www.truappenergy.com.

