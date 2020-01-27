FX traders have made several bad decisions













FX traders are having a bad time making big decisions, then watching markets move against them. The have gone long of pounds, which topped the moment they did and dropped from its post-election peak at 1.3516 to 1.2900. They pared EUR/USD shorts, and the euro fell. They have sold a lot of JPY, but it's rising . They may take solace from the fact others also got it wrong. Oil traders bet big on a rally but oil dived . FX traders should be worried, especially those short yen, because oil's plunge will work against them . Traders are also long roubles, Mexico's peso and Canada's dollar; all should be undermined by oil's drop. Then there's the greatest change of all. Traders have sold so many dollars that the net long is now just $2.4 billon. Huge change in just nine months. During that time the dollar rose 1% and has risen a further 1.4% in 2020.