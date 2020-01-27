GSE Rebrands as GSE Solutions to Capture its Wide Breadth of Business Solutions for the Power Industry













COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), today announced that it has completed a brand refresh to help unify the market presence of its recently acquired businesses under the new name GSE Solutions™ and to reflect more accurately its comprehensive suite of solutions to the needs of the global power industry, particularly nuclear operations. The rebranding effort includes a new parent company market identity, a unified website, www.gses.com, and repositioned solution sets more focused on the people, services, and products that the company as a whole provides.

GSE Systems, Inc. remains the legal name of the parent company, publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GVP”. But GSE operations and marketing will use the more distinct trademark “GSE Solutions” as a way to communicate the fact that GSE’s specialized businesses units help customers reduce risk and optimize performance through unique solutions, a centralized project approach, expert resource management, and a culture of continuous improvement.

“As a trusted resource for the global power industry since 1971, GSE experts help customers get the most from their plant operations,” said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE. “Our new branding helps us communicate our expanded solutions and capabilities to those who may not be fully aware of our comprehensive offerings.”

As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions through the combined business units of:

GSE Systems , broad expertise in full-scope power plant simulation, modeling, and on-demand learning

, broad expertise in full-scope power plant simulation, modeling, and on-demand learning GSE TrueNorth , specialized expertise in plant thermal performance and engineering programs

, specialized expertise in plant thermal performance and engineering programs GSE DP , an EOC provider delivering high-value engineering design and implementation services

, an EOC provider delivering high-value engineering design and implementation services GSE Hyperspring , a trusted network of field-experienced experts in training and consulting

, a trusted network of field-experienced experts in training and consulting GSE Absolute, a large talent network of technical expertise in staff augmentation and procedure writing

“Existing customers can appreciate that GSE continues to lead the industry in experience, offering staff having more than 2,000 combined years in the industry, and technical expertise, employing a tremendous resource base of talent and specialized knowledge,” said Sunny DeMattio, Director of Marketing & Communications for GSE Solutions. “We’re excited to communicate the full scope of GSE’s combined resources to a much broader industry audience.”

The new website, www.gses.com, launched on January 16, 2020. Additional brand resources and materials will continue to roll out throughout 2020.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that enable customers to achieve the performance they envision. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is a proven solution provider, with more than four decades of industry experience and more than 1,100 installations serving hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com