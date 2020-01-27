Hilltop Opportunity Partners Completes Investment in Moser Energy Systems













DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Opportunity Partners (“HOP”), the merchant banking investment arm of Dallas-based Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), has acquired a non-controlling interest in family-owned Moser Energy Systems (“Moser”). This investment is in conjunction with an investment made by WestFront Capital Group (“WestFront”) in Moser. Moser is a leading provider of natural-gas-powered generators and other distributed power solutions for heavy duty, remote, and harsh environments, such as the oil and gas industry.

The Moser founding family will remain owners in the business, alongside HOP and WestFront. Moser’s senior management team of industry veterans, led by Chief Executive Officer Darce Laws, also will have ownership in the company and continue in their leadership roles.

“This transaction represents what we believe to be an exciting opportunity to invest in a highly scalable, market-leading company with more than four decades of proven success of providing distributed power solutions to the oil and gas industry,” said Hilltop Holdings Executive Vice President Mark Plunkett, who serves as chief investment officer and head of Hilltop Opportunity Partners.

“We are excited to enter the third generation of the company as the leader in our industry with our new partners HOP and WestFront,” added Randy Moser. “With their support and the team we have built, we couldn’t be more optimistic about what the future holds.”

Headquartered in Evansville, WY, Moser was founded in 1973 and has field offices across the United States. Moser’s facilities include in-house design, fabrication, manufacturing, and remanufacturing capabilities.

About Hilltop Opportunity Partners

Hilltop Opportunity Partners pursues direct investment opportunities across the capital structure and in a variety of sectors (excluding banking). HOP employs a flexible investment strategy in order to address a variety of capital needs, targeting middle market companies and opportunities. HOP focuses on both long- and short-term duration, non-control investments. To learn more about Hilltop Opportunity Partners, visit www.Hilltop-Holdings.com/HOP or email HOP@Hilltop-Holdings.com for more information.

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At December 31, 2019, Hilltop employed approximately 4,950 people and operated approximately 440 locations in 44 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

About WestFront Capital Group

WestFront Capital Group is a Dallas, Texas-based investment firm that makes equity investments in middle market companies where creative thinking, hands-on involvement, and certainty may be important to the interested parties. WestFront’s approach includes a conservative use of debt and a long-term perspective to focus on companies with a high quality management team and solid underlying economic fundamentals, regardless of near term circumstances.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, growth, strategic direction and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “opportunistic,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. For a discussion of certain factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.