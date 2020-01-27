Kinder Morgan to Hold 2020 Investor Day













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make presentations in Houston, Texas on January 29, 2020 at the Kinder Morgan 2020 Investor Day regarding the results for the fiscal year 2019, the near-term outlook for 2020, as well as the long-term outlook for KMI.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.