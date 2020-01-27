Marathon Oil: Stifel says buy on expectations of strong 2020 forecast













** Stifel upgrades the oil and gas producer to "buy" from "hold", saying it expects a tailwind in 2020

** Brokerage expects strong Q4 earnings and 2020 forecast; Company is expected to report results on Feb. 12

** Stifel raises PT by $1 to $17, which implies an upside of 42.5% to stock's last close and is in line with analysts' median PT

** Stifel expects focus on shareholder returns to continue in 2020, adding that MRO is well positioned to outperform based on commitment to shareholder returns, improving capital efficiency

** Stifel views the shift of capital to company's Bakken and Eagle Ford shale assets positively given the backdrop of commodities

** MRO has transformed its portfolio while maintaining a high degree of operational efficiency and reducing debt leverage – Stifel

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"

** Stock fell 5.3% in 2019, underperforming the energy sector's ~8% rise

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)