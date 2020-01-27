Marathon Petroleum: Cowen cuts PT on uncertainty over new CEO hiring













** Brokerage Cowen cuts PT on refiner by $8 to $69, citing uncertainty around CEO transition

** Says Q4 results, out on Jan. 29, likely to be affected by downtime at Garyville refinery and on the West Coast

** MPC has a higher cost structure compared to peers in highly cyclical business – Cowen

** Says external CEO hire would be perceived more positively by market, recommends staying on sidelines until search completed

** In October, MPC said its CEO Gary Heminger was retiring in 2020 after 45 years

** Stock trading at 20% discount to fair value – Cowen

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $75 – Refinitiv data

** Stock fell ~18% over the past three months, as of last close

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)