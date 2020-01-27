Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, gasoline unit shutdown to finish Monday -sources













Motiva Enterprises plans to finish shutting down the gasoline-producing unit at its 607,000 barrel-perday (bpd) Port Arthur Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday to begin a planned overhaul ot the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva began shutting the 81,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on Sunday for a planned 50-day overhaul, the sources said.

Motiva declined to comment on Monday.

While the FCCU is shut for the planned 50-day overhaul, Motiva will also shut the 18,000-bpd alkylation unit and the 50,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater for 30-day overhauls, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)