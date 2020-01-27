nLighten Cybersecurity Platform Now Available via Master Agent AVANT as Cybraics Expands Nationwide Reach













FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybersecurity and analytics firm Cybraics announced today a partnership with AVANT, an IT decision-making platform for next-generation technologies, further expanding the reach of the company’s artificial intelligence-backed threat detection services.

“We are excited to partner with AVANT to offer our advanced threat detection services throughout their nationwide network of Trusted Advisors,” said Nate Grinnell, Vice President of Sales, Cybraics. “Robust cybersecurity practices are essential for the health of all companies, but many still have limited resources allocated toward this critical function. Through AVANT’s Trusted Advisors and IT decision-making tool Pathfinder, companies can now access Cybraics and dramatically improve their cybersecurity stance.”

Cybraics’ threat detection and analytics platform, nLighten, combines AI-backed engineering with a simple interface, allowing companies to identify advanced security threats and vulnerabilities. nLighten reduces noise, increases situational awareness, and improves mean time to detection and response. Delivered as-a-Service via cloud, nLighten’s lightweight virtual appliance is fast to implement and simple to use.

“The evolution of enterprise security threats is outpacing the bandwidth of today’s IT teams. Real-time research shows us that implementing disruptive solutions like Cybraics is no longer optional for enterprises; it’s critical for long-term growth,” said Drew Lydecker, President, AVANT. “We’re thrilled to offer access to Cybraics’ platforms as our Trusted Advisors continue to shape IT decision-making.”

For ten years, AVANT has provided unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original real-world data, leading edge tools and training to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs and global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications.

About Cybraics

Cybraics has the most advanced AI-based threat detection available. The platform, nLighten, was developed out of a long-term government research program designed to support the war on terrorism. A true force multiplier, nLighten provides security teams with increased situational awareness and the ability to identify unknown threats existing security tools just do not catch. With numerous customer success examples and demonstrated ROI in both commercial and government sectors, Cybraics is the proven platform to address security challenges. For more information, visit www.cybraics.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.