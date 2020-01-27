North American liquefied natural gas export projects













The following table lists existing and proposed North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants with capacities in million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG and billions of cubic feet per day (BCFD) of natural gas:

In Service Project State/Pro Company Final Start Up (First MTPA BCFD

vince Investment delivery) of LNG of

Decision gas

(FID) Kenai-mothballed AK Marathon Petroleum 1969 1.5 0.20 American LNG FL Fortress Investment Group Feb 2016 0.1 0.01 Sabine Pass 1 LA Cheniere Jul 2012 Feb 2016 5.0 0.66 Sabine Pass 2 LA Cheniere Jul 2012 Jul 2016 5.0 0.66 Sabine Pass 3 LA Cheniere May 2013 Jan 2017 5.0 0.66 Sabine Pass 4 LA Cheniere May 2013 Jul 2017 5.0 0.66 Cove Point MD Dominion Oct 2014 Mar 2018 5.8 0.76 Sabine Pass 5 LA Cheniere Jun 2015 Nov 2018 5.0 0.66 Corpus Christi 1 TX Cheniere May 2015 Dec 2018 5.0 0.66 Cameron 1 LA Sempra Aug 2014 May 2019 5.0 0.65 Corpus Christi 2 TX Cheniere May 2015 Jun 2019 5.0 0.66 Freeport 1 TX Freeport LNG Nov 2014 Sep 2019 5.4 0.71 Elba Island 1 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Oct 2019 0.3 0.04 Elba Island 3 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Nov 2019 0.3 0.04 Freeport 2 TX Freeport LNG Nov 2014 Dec 2019 5.4 0.71 Elba Island 4 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Dec 2019 0.3 0.04 Elba Island 2 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Jan 2020 0.3 0.04

Under Construction Project State/Pro Company Final Target Start Up MTPA BCFD

vince Investment of LNG of

Decision gas

(FID) Elba Island 5 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Feb 2020 0.3 0.04 Elba Island 6 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Mar 2020 0.3 0.04 Cameron 2 LA Sempra Aug 2014 Q1 2020 5.0 0.65 Elba Island 7 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Apr 2020 0.3 0.04 Elba Island 8 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 May 2020 0.3 0.04 Freeport 3 TX Freeport LNG Apr 2015 May 2020 5.4 0.71 Elba Island 9 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Jun 2020 0.3 0.04 Cameron 3 LA Sempra Aug 2014 Q2 2020 5.0 0.65 Elba Island 10 GA Kinder Morgan/EIG Nov 2016 Jul 2020 0.3 0.04 Corpus Christi 3 TX Cheniere May 2018 H1 2021 5.0 0.66 Calcasieu Pass LA Venture Global LNG Aug 2019 2022 10.0 1.32 Sabine Pass 6 LA Cheniere Jun 2019 H1 2023 5.0 0.66 Golden Pass 1-2 TX Qatar, ExxonMobil Feb 2019 2024 10.4 1.37 LNG Canada 1 BC Shell Q4 2018 2024 6.5 0.85 Golden Pass 3 TX Qatar, ExxonMobil Feb 2019 2025 5.2 0.68 LNG Canada 2 BC Shell Q4 2018 2025 6.5 0.85

Under Development Project State/Pro Company Final Target Start Up MTPA BCFD

vince Investment of LNG of

Decision gas

(FID) Woodfibre LNG BC RGE Group's Pacific Oil and Gas 2020 2023 2.1 0.28 Plaquemines Parish LA Venture Global LNG 2020 early late 2022 20.0 2.63 Driftwood LA Tellurian 2020 early 2023 27.6 3.63 Costa Azul phase 1 Mexico Sempra 2020 Q1 2023 2.4 0.32 Freeport 4 TX Freeport LNG 2020 Q1 2023 5.1 0.67 Rio Grande LNG-Brownsville Phase 1 TX NextDecade LNG 2020 Q1 2023 27.0 3.55 Corpus Christi Midscale 1-7 TX Cheniere 2020 H1 2023 11.5 1.51 Port Arthur 1 & 2 – phase 1 TX Sempra 2020 mid TBD 11.0 1.45 Goldboro LNG NS Pieridae Energy 2020 Q3 Nov 2024-May 2025 10.0 1.32 Lake Charles 1-3 LA Energy Transfer/Shell 2020 Q4 H2 2025 16.5 2.16 Brownsville TX Annova 2020 late early 2025 6.5 0.85 Magnolia LNG LA LNG Ltd 2020 2023 8.8 1.16 Delfin Gulf of Mexico 1-4 LA Delfin Midstream 2020 mid 2024 13.0 1.71 Texas LNG Brownsville 1 TX Texas LNG Brownsville 2021 early 2024 2.0 0.26 Commonwealth LNG Cameron Parish LA Commonwealth LNG 2021 Q1 2024 Q2 8.4 1.10 Cameron 4-5 (phase 2) LA Sempra 2021 mid mid 2026 10.0 1.31 Qilak LNG AK Lloyds Energy 2021 4.0 0.53 Delta LNG LA Venture Global LNG 2021 2023 24.0 3.16 Galveston Bay LNG TX NextDecade LNG 2022 2025 H2 9.0 1.18 LNG Canada 3-4 BC Shell ~2024 TBD 13.0 1.71 Kitimat LNG BC Woodside/Chevron ~2027 TBD 18.0 2.37 New Fortress-Wyalusing/Bradford County PA Fortress Investment Group Q1 2021 2.1 0.28 Jordan Cove OR Pembina -Veresen 2025 7.5 0.99 Texas LNG Brownsville 2 TX Texas LNG Brownsville 2025-2026 2.0 0.26 Alaska LNG 1-3 AK Alaska Gasline Development TBD 20.0 2.63 Gulf LNG – Pascagoula 1-2 MS Kinder Morgan TBD 10.9 1.43 Eagle LNG FL Ferus Natural Gas Fuels TBD 1.0 0.13 Delfin Avocet 1-2 LA Delfin Midstream TBD 8.0 1.05 LaFourche Parish LA Port Fourchon LNG TBD 4.9 0.64 Sabine Pass – third berth LA Cheniere TBD Plaquemines Parish LA Pointe LNG TBD 6.8 0.89 Cameron Parish LA G2 LNG TBD 14.0 1.84 Port Arthur 3 -4 TX Sempra TBD 11.0 1.45 Costa Azul phase 2 Mexico Sempra TBD 12.0 1.58

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)