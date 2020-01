* Brent didn't close below 200-WMA 60.67 Friday, just. Close USD 60.69

* Oil down 2% today having dived as much as 3% to reach USD 58.68/bbl

* Brent crude has broken below USD 59.83/bbl 76.4% Oct 2019-Jan 2020 rise

* Break implies that entire rally from Oct's USD 56.15/bbl will be unwound

* Heighten chance now for a close below 200-WMA this week

* Oil's decline to weigh currencies of producers, boost those of importers