Production remains cut on the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing unit at Lyondell Basell Industries’ 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, said Gulf Coast market sources on Monday.

Clogging of the desalter section of the 120,000 bpd Unit 536 CDU has reduced production on that unit and the 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)