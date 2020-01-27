Saudi Newcastle punt is not as silly as it sounds













(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Saudi Arabia’s enthusiasm for Newcastle United is less silly than it sounds. Riyadh’s wealth fund is mulling a deal to buy the English Premier League soccer club for around 340 million pounds. There are worse ways to spend the $30 billion the kingdom raised selling 1.5% of oil giant Saudi Aramco .

There are plenty of reasons to be sceptical about the oil-rich country replacing retail tycoon Mike Ashley as Newcastle’s owner. Its $300 billion sovereign wealth vehicle, the Public Investment Fund, has made a ropey start spearheading Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify Saudi Arabia away from its dependence on the black stuff. Part of the $45 billion it pledged to the SoftBank-run Vision Fund financed tech dud WeWork, while an investment in Uber Technologies has been on a roller coaster since the ride-hailing firm’s initial public offering. Splashing out on a soccer club that hasn’t been a serious force in the English Premier League since the 1990s looks like another ego trip.

Still, the mooted valuation implies an enterprise value of just under 2 times Newcastle’s revenue in the year to June 2018. Manchester City and Manchester United , the UK’s biggest clubs by revenue, are valued at more than 4 times. The black-and-white shirted team’s poor performance on the pitch partly explains the club’s depressed price. Still, its EBITDA was the seventh highest in the Premier League and the Magpies attracted the eighth-largest crowds, according to Swiss Ramble, a football analyst.

Newcastle’s spending on new players in 2018 was the third-lowest in the league. If Saudi reversed that lack of investment it could take the same path as Manchester City, which was similarly underpowered when bought in 2008 by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour. It has lifted the Premier League trophy four times since.

It would be more sensible for the PIF to mimic funds like Singapore’s GIC and invest in solid assets like infrastructure. Yet Saudi’s lack of popularity with global investors – confirmed by Aramco’s IPO – arguably warrants a different approach. Luring soccer stars to Newcastle might not immediately benefit Saudi’s embarrassingly low foreign direct investment inflows. But it would put the kingdom on the global stage for positive rather than negative reasons. Engaging in some so-called “sportswashing” might make both financial and practical sense.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is in talks to buy British soccer club Newcastle United for roughly 340 million pounds ($445 million), the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 25, citing people familiar with the discussions.

– The acquisition could be finalised in “days or weeks”, according to the report, and would also include a group of co-investors organised by financier Amanda Staveley.

– Under the proposed deal, Staveley’s company would buy 10% of Newcastle United using her private family wealth. British billionaires David and Simon Reuben would then buy another 10%, with the Saudi state investment vehicle funding the rest.

– Current owner Mike Ashley bought the club for 134 million pounds in 2007.

– The WSJ also reported that Saudi officials discussed buying Manchester United or Chelsea in recent years, but deemed them both too expensive.

