U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 505,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 578,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 31, increasing available refining capacity by 505,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 705,000 bpd in the week ended Feb. 7.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 27 Jan. 24 Jan. 22

02/07/2020 705 705 –

01/31/2020 578 578 578

01/24/2020 1,083 1,098 1,012

01/17/2020 546 546 546

01/10/2020 290 290 290 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)