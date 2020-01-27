Unifor’s activists fence off Co-op’s Alberta fuel distribution

SASKATOON, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ – Secondary picketing became a blockade on Saturday and Sunday when Unifor's self-described “activists” set up fencing and prevented fuel trucks and cardlock customers from accessing FCL's fuel distribution terminal near Carseland, Alta. Their blockade remains in place this morning.

This blockade is related to the ongoing labour disruption at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina, where Unifor is illegally blocking all fuel trucks and other vehicles from entering or exiting the refinery in violation of the law and a court order. As well, Unifor has attacked local Saskatchewan businesses by illegally erecting fencing blockades around co-op sites three times since Jan. 10, 2020.

“We respect the union's right to picket, share information and disrupt our normal course of business within the bounds set by the courts. But Unifor's use of blockades and disregard for the rule of law go beyond peaceful picketing,” said Vic Huard, FCL's Executive Vice-President of Customer Experience and Stakeholder Engagement.

“We believe that Unifor does not understand the role that the energy sector plays in driving our economy and sustaining vibrant communities across Western Canada. We also do not believe that Toronto-based Unifor's aggressive and illegal tactics align with Western Canadians' values.”

The CRC ships refined petroleum products to the Carseland Terminal, where it is distributed to communities across Alberta and British Columbia by fuel trucks.

The union has already been fined $100,000 for being in contempt of an interim injunction order, put in place before a court ruling restricted delays at the CRC to a maximum of 10 minutes or until the recipient of information indicates a desire to proceed, whichever comes first.

In light of Unifor's escalation, the Court of Queen's Bench orders and the recent contempt of court ruling, the CRC believes Unifor should respect the Court and comply with the Court Order regarding access to the refinery. The Company will not return to the bargaining table while Unifor maintains an illegal blockade at CRC or any other Co-op location.

More information on the CRC's offer and this labour disruption is available at refineryfacts.ca .

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs .

