US Northwest river runoff up to 100 pct – NWRFC













Projected water runoff at The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River in Oregon climbed to 100 percent of normal for January-July, the U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) said on Monday.

That is up from the prior forecast of 98 percent of normal. See .

In the 2019 water year, actual runoff at The Dalles from January to July was 89 percent of the 30-year (1981-2010) average.

The Dalles is the next-to-last dam on the Columbia River and a key point to measure the volume of water available for power generation in the Northwest, which receives about 65 percent of its power from hydroelectric dams.

Portland, Oregon-based NWRFC is an arm of the National Weather Service (NWS), which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The following table shows the latest NWRFC forecasts for the 2020 water year versus the actual runoff in 2019 as a percentage of the 30-year normal. The water year started on Oct. 1.

2020 2020 2019

Jan 27 Jan 26 Pvs Yr

Forecast Forecast Actual

Pct Pct Pct COLUMBIA RIVER Mica, BC Jan-Jul 109 106 95 Apr-Sep 107 105 99 Arrow Lakes, BC Jan-Jul 112 109 88 Apr-Sep 111 109 94 Grand Coulee, WA Jan-Jul 111 107 82 Apr-Sep 108 106 87 Rock Island, WA Jan-Jul 111 107 81 Apr-Sep 109 106 86 The Dalles, OR Jan-Jul 100 98 89 Apr-Sep 102 100 94

SNAKE RIVER Lower Granite, WA Jan-Jul 88 86 106 Apr-Sep 88 89 115