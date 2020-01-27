US recap: Safe havens win again; EUR/USD eases slightly













The yen, dollar and Swiss franc received another safe-haven boost versus other FX majors after the latest coronavirus updates produced more financial market derisking. Currencies with the greatest exposure to tumbling commodity prices and repatriation of risk-on carry trades suffered in particular. Indications the virus could take up to two weeks before symptoms appear — and that it is contagious during that time — suggests some of the aggressive travel and public gathering bans taken may have come too late to greatly limit the spread of the virus, and thus further negative economic and health impacts. After dropping in early in Asia, USD/JPY recovered modestly in line with broader dollar gains. But unexpectedly weak U.S. new home sales data and ongoing demand for the haven yen limited that rebound. Concerns about UK-EU Brexit negotiations, particularly the regulatory equivalence needed to minimize the impact on the UK’s financial sector, added to the coronavirus effects, leaving EUR and sterling weaker against the yen and dollar. EUR/USD’s reversal of its uptrend from October is rapidly closing in on November’s 1.0981 swing low. AUD/USD probed its November correction low and has bounced little from the lows. EM currencies were clobbered and the offshore yuan tumbled well below the 200-DMA it finally broke above with the Phase 1 trade deal signing. Major government yield curves flattened in the search for safe havens and got US money markets more than pricing in a Fed rate cut at the Nov. 5 meeting, two days after the election, and 23bp worth of easing by the September meeting. Oil and copper remain in a controlled collapse, while S&Ps extended last week’s losses after spectacular gains the past few months.

