2020 NAPE Summit to Welcome Over 12,000 Attendees, 700 Exhibitors Feb. 3-7 in Houston













NAPE Summit Week, the world's largest oil and gas marketplace, returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center Feb. 3-7, bringing together more than 12,000 professionals and 700 exhibitors from across the globe to network, learn and make deals happen. In addition to more than 433,000 square feet of exhibit space, NAPE Summit hosts numerous professional development seminars, networking events, international and domestic prospect previews, panel discussions with industry leaders, a job fair, the all-new NAPE/TCU Case Competition and much more.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, MBA students from 11 of the nation’s top business schools compete for $40,000 in cash prizes at the inaugural NAPE/TCU Energy Innovation Case Competition. Four-person student teams will analyze the implications of the wide performance of U.S. E&P equities in 2019 and then present their innovative solutions before a panel of judges made up of distinguished leaders from industry and academia. The competition is sponsored by the AAPL Educational Foundation.

At the NAPE Global Business Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 5, industry leaders share candid insights into the latest trends, issues and challenges. Keynote speaker Matt Gallagher, president and CEO of Parsley Energy, will discuss revolutionary shale drilling in his presentation titled “A Shale New Deal: Resilience and a Green Future.” Other speakers and presentations include:

“The Myopia of a Carbon-Only Lens” presented by Dr. Scott W. Tinker, director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at The University of Texas at Austin

“Trends in the North American Frac Industry” presented by Leen Weijers, vice president of engineering at Liberty Oilfield Services

“Data and Where It Is Going” panel discussion moderated by Jim Wicklund, managing director at Stephens Inc., with panelists Zane Arrott, COO of RSP and Rising Star Energy; Nate Clark, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP; and Evan Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Oseberg

“Beyond the Wellhead — The Missing Links” panel discussion moderated by A. Chris Aulds, partner at Pearl Energy Investments, with panelists Tom Lloyd, director of marketing and midstream at Marathon Oil; Brian Frederick, president of asset operations at DCP Midstream; and Jim Finley, CEO and owner of Finley Resources

“Emerging World LNG Markets: Forecast & Prognostication” presented by J. Corey Grindal, senior vice president of supply at Cheniere Energy

“A&D Update” presented by Maynard Holt, CEO of Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.

Back by popular demand, the NAPE Job Fair connecting prospective employers and employees is Wednesday afternoon, and the day concludes with the annual Icebreaker networking event.

Exhibit doors open on Thursday with companies large and small from across the country and the world filling up more than 400,000 square feet of exhibit space. In addition, two Prospect Preview theaters run concurrently — one featuring domestic prospects and one featuring international prospects. During these theaters, exhibiting companies offer 8-minute show-and-tell previews of prospects available on the show floor.

Also on Thursday, the annual NAPE Summit Charities Luncheon honors our nation’s heroes. Since 2009, the annual NAPE Charities Luncheon has raised more than $3.5 million for nonprofit groups that provide direct support to wounded veterans and the active military. That afternoon, Jacki Pick Deason, host of The Jacki Daily Show, returns to moderate Connections & Conversations. This year’s panel includes Nicole R. Braley, vice president head of Marketing Americas, Wood Mackenzie; Alexandra Pruner, independent director, Plains All American; and Sarah Sandberg, senior director, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, DCP Midstream.

Exhibits continue Friday, along with Capital and Service Provider Previews and a Government Affairs Session featuring David Porter, former Texas railroad commissioner and chairman. The expo concludes that afternoon with a Summit Sweepstakes Drawing for a 2020 Ford Mustang.

“There is no better place to network, learn from leading experts and keep up with the latest trends, issues and innovations in the upstream oil and gas industry than NAPE,” said Le’Ann Callihan, director of NAPE. “NAPE truly is the place where deals happens and 2020 NAPE Summit promises not to disappoint!”

About NAPE

NAPE — the oil and gas industry’s marketplace for the buying, selling and trading of prospects and producing properties — brings oil and gas professionals together to meet, network, connect and do business. NAPE offers two expos annually in Houston — NAPE Summit in February and Summer NAPE in August — bringing together prospects and all the key players needed to evaluate, facilitate and execute deals. The internationally recognized NAPE was established in 1993 by the American Association of Professional Landmen and also includes IPAA, SEG and AAPG as partners. For more information on NAPE, please visit NAPEexpo.com and follow NAPE on Twitter at @NAPE_EXPO.