Albemarle Corporation Joins S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that effective Feb. 3, 2020, the company will be named to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. The Index measures the performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years.

On Feb. 26, 2019, the company declared a dividend increase of 10% and paid the fourth quarter of that dividend on Jan. 2, 2020, marking 25 sequential years of dividend growth.

“Albemarle is honored to join the select group of companies that comprise the Dividend Aristocrats,” said Luke Kissam, Albemarle CEO. “Consistently increasing our annualized dividend from $0.10 in 1994 to $1.47 in 2019, a 22% annual growth rate, reflects our steadfast commitment to returning cash to shareholders. We are confident in Albemarle’s future, will remain disciplined in our capital allocation, and will continue to prioritize dividend growth.”

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world’s largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

