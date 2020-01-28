Enphase Energy and Sunergy Solar Fuel Growth through Quality and Service













FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Sunergy Solar, a fast-growing residential solar company with headquarters in Trinity, Fla., uses Enphase Energy products to install high-quality solar, faster and provide a great homeowner experience by making full use of the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring and service platform.

Sunergy Solar has served residential solar customers in Florida since 2005 and recently expanded its operations into Arkansas and Texas. After acquiring the company in 2018, company leaders Luke Guy, Tony Hruby, and Brian Schonbeck were joined by Frank Grezaffi, Judd Stanger, and Cody Nichols, who lead the company’s expansion. To provide its customers with the best possible support and service, Sunergy Solar has integrated the per-panel monitoring data provided through the Enlighten monitoring and service platform with the company’s customer relationship management (CRM) system.

“Enphase products allow us to design and install advanced, high-quality solar systems quickly and make it possible to leverage in-depth remote performance monitoring to maintain long-term customer relationships,” said Luke Guy, CEO of sales and operations at Sunergy Solar. “It is also very easy to do business with Enphase, and the team there provides outstanding support, both of which are essential to us as we continue to grow our business. Brian, Tony, and I look forward to the forthcoming Enphase Encharge™ storage system so we can provide our customers with a powerful and flexible way to keep their lights on during hurricane season.”

The next generation of Enphase storage products, powered by Enphase Ensemble™ energy management technology, are the Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage system, which will offer usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively. These storage systems feature Enphase embedded grid-forming microinverters that enable Always-On functionality and will be compatible with both new and existing Enphase IQ™ solar systems with IQ 6™ or IQ 7™ microinverters to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase solar customers.

“Sunergy Solar’s rapid growth speaks to the incredible drive and focus that Brian, Luke and Tony have built into their company’s culture,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “To ensure that installers like Sunergy Solar have the best possible customer experience, Enphase produces highly reliable and easy-to-install home energy products and provides support quickly when needed. We thank the Sunergy Solar team for putting their trust in Enphase and look forward to supporting the company’s growth.”

To find out more about going solar with Sunergy Solar, please visit the Sunergy Solar website , and learn more about all-in-one smart energy systems from Enphase here .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

