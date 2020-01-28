Halliburton Wins Drilling and Completion Services Contracts for INPEX-Operated Ichthys Project Field Development













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today it has been awarded seven contracts for drilling and completion services for the next phase of field development of the INPEX-operated Ichthys Project in the Browse Basin offshore northern Australia.

The well development campaign is due to start in March 2020 and will continue for an estimated 3-year term. The contracts awarded include directional drilling, logging while drilling, surface data logging, drilling and completions fluids, cementing, liner hangers, coring and well completions services.

“ We are excited to win this work and to collaborate with INPEX to deliver our extensive drilling and completions services in addition to our digital capabilities in the strategically significant Browse Basin,” said Jason Jeow, vice president of the Australasia region for Halliburton.

Halliburton’s Western Australian facilities in Jandakot and Broome will support the project. The Company expects to hire locally at its Broome facility to support the contract.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.