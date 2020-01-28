Inter Pipeline Announces 2019 Year End Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX:IPL) will announce its year end and fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results on February 20, 2020. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 231-8193. The conference ID is 2293946. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 28, 2020 by calling 1 (855) 859-2056. The code for the replay is 2293946.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline's website at www.interpipeline.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Roberge

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473

Media Relations:

Breanne Oliver

Director, Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 587-475-1118

