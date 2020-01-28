Oil producer Hess boosts 2020 spending on Guyana, Bakken investments













U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp expects higher spending in 2020 as it looks to develop its assets in Guyana and Bakken shale play.

The company said its 2020 exploration & production capital and exploratory budget will be $3.0 billion, higher than the estimated $2.7 billion it allocated last year.

The company expects net production, excluding Libya, to average between 330,000 and 335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)