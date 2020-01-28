Oilfield Water Logistics Appoints In-House Counsel













DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oilfield Water Logistics (“OWL”), a leading provider of produced water infrastructure solutions in the Permian and Powder River Basins, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Owen Reid as In-House Counsel and Director of Land. Ms. Reid, an established legal professional with over a decade of experience advising businesses in the midstream and oil and gas sectors, will serve as OWL’s strategic counsel as the company continues to expand its footprint and enhance value to customers.

“The need for sustainable midstream solutions is growing, and Jen is a great addition to the team as we pursue opportunities to expand our footprint and service offering,” said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of OWL. “She brings sophisticated expertise that will help us to enhance our value across all areas of operations.”

Ms. Reid joins OWL from EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, an American midstream platform operating in the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas and the Gulf Coast, where she served in a variety of senior roles, including Senior Attorney and Director and Legal Counsel of Land. Most recently, she was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s land acquisition process, leading and advising a geographically dispersed team of over a dozen professionals on matters of due diligence, permitting, landowner negotiations, and stakeholder and political engagement. In 2016, Ms. Reid was presented with the company’s President’s Leadership Award, an annual program highlighting exceptional leadership through peer recognition.

“This is an exciting time to join Oilfield Water Logistics,” said Ms. Reid. “Activity in the sector and shifts in the regulatory environment are creating new, longer-term opportunities for customers and businesses. I look forward to collaborating with the team and supporting and advancing OWL’s operations and leadership in the sector.”

OWL partners with North American exploration and production companies across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable produced water solutions. OWL’s customer-focused platform has doubled in size over the past year, recently growing to include an additional 23 saltwater disposal wells and 300 miles of water gathering pipelines in New Mexico.

About Oilfield Water Logistics

Founded in 2014, OWL’s growing midstream water infrastructure platform in the Permian and Powder River Basins provides essential infrastructure supporting oil production across the midstream water value chain, including produced water gathering, transportation, re-use and disposal. OWL provides long-term stability and volume predictability for its exploration and production customers and is strongly positioned to meet increasing customer demand and to further expand its footprint and service offering. OWL is a portfolio company of InstarAGF Asset Management Inc., a leading North American infrastructure manager. For more information about OWL: www.oilfieldwaterlogistics.com.