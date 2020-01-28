OSIsoft and DERNetSoft Announce Partnership to Scale Adoption of Distributed Energy Resources in Cities and Communities

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — OSIsoft, LLC, the leader in operational intelligence and enterprise infrastructure for streaming data, and DERNetSoft, Inc. announced their partnership to create and deploy an energy marketplace for cities and communities to scale adoption and integration of Distributed Energy Resources (DER).

The combination of OSIsoft’s community systems approach to data and the DERNetSoft marketplace solution, an AI-based cloud platform, creates a replicable and scalable approach for entire cities and communities to effectively engage with their utilities and DER providers. As a green button certified solution, DERNetSoft also provides a real-time interface for consumers and their providers to optimize their deployed systems and ensure operational effectiveness through detailed analytics and AI toolsets.

Climate change is transforming the energy market as communities, cities, states, and industries are striving to reduce carbon from the energy sources they utilize. DERs have proven to be effective solutions to help meet these challenges, but the complexity of choosing the right solution at the right scale for customers has been a challenge. The DERNetSoft platform provides the tools to help customers, their communities, and businesses work together to optimize and deploy these solutions. By working with entire communities, DER are delivered at lower costs while helping to improve local grid resilience and energy security.

The strategic deployment with our partners will allow scale deployments to be achieved through the DERNetSoft energy marketplace by effectively engaging government, commercial, industrial, and residential customers. This fully integrated solution allows DER to become a fully functional part of the energy marketplace to drive field proven increases in overall grid efficiency and resilience, further reducing energy’s impact on the environment.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the DERNetSoft platform will be integrating with the OSIsoft PI System to help end-use customers effectively engage and participate in a cleaner and more reliable distributed energy future,” said Dr. J. Patrick Kennedy, CEO and Founder of OSIsoft.

“Achieving the desired clean energy goals of the future requires successful integration of DER technology. However, this integration is not just a matter of technology, policy or finance,” said Alberto Colombo, DERNetSoft’s Founder and President. “It can only be achieved if we provide effective and easy-to-use tools to simplify the complexities that surround DERs, their interconnection, and market participation. We are excited to be part of this initiative to help make it easy for customers, and their entire communities, to engage and help solve our most significant energy challenges.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.dernetsoft.com, http://www.osisoft.com.

About OSIsoft

OSIsoft, a global leader in operational intelligence, delivers an open enterprise infrastructure to connect sensor-based data, operations and people to enable real-time and actionable insights. As the maker of the PI System, OSIsoft empowers companies across a range of industries in activities such as exploration, extraction, production, generation, process and discrete manufacturing, distribution and services to leverage streaming data to optimize and enrich their businesses. For over forty years, OSIsoft customers have embraced the PI System to deliver process, quality, energy, regulatory compliance, safety, security and asset health improvements across their operations. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft is a privately-held company, headquartered in San Leandro, California, U.S.A, with offices around the world.

About DERNetSoft

DERNetSoft targets Government, Commercial, Industrial, and Residential customers within communities and integrates data collection automation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to exponentially increase the adoption of Distributed Energy Resources such as Solar PV, energy storage system, fuel cell, electric vehicle, etc. Founded in 2018, DERNetSoft is a privately held company, headquartered in San Leandro, California, U.S.A.

