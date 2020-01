PBF Energy will shut down its fluid catalytic converter on March 2 and one of its two crude units on March 3 at its 170,000 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio refinery, according to sources familiar with plant operations.

The work on the FCC should be finished April 3 with the unit starting up shortly after, the sources said. The work on the 80,000 bpd crude unit should wrap up on April 1.

