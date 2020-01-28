Stores close, employees evacuated, travel restricted as coronavirus spreads













Facebook suspended non-essential travel to mainland China as a coronavirus breakout there killed over 100 people and infected more than 4,000. Big Chinese companies asked staff to work from home and Walt Disney shut two theme parks.

Here's how companies have responded to the outbreak:

TRAVEL ADVISORIES/EVACUATIONS/QUARANTINES:

* Facebook told employees who had travelled to China to work from home. Chinese tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent have asked staff to work from home for one week after an extended Lunar New Year break ends on Feb. 2.

* Tiktok owner Bytedance asked employees who travelled during the holidays to quarantine themselves and work from home for 14 days. E-commerce firm Pinduoduo, UBS Group and property developer Country Garden have also advised similar action.

* Standard Chartered banned travel to Hubei and restricted travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, and asked employees returning from Hubei to work from home for 14 days. Commonwealth Bank of Australia said all non-essential employee travel to China should be avoided.

* LG Electronics and electric car battery maker LG Chem banned travel to China.

* South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix urged employees to avoid non-essential trips to China as have LG Display and Japanese carmakers Honda and Toyota . Honda evacuated around 30 employees and their families from Wuhan on a government charter flight.

* Nissan is planning to send back some Japanese staff working at its JV with Dongfeng Motors in Wuhan and their families on the chartered flight as well.

* Samsung Electronics advised employees who recently visited Hubei to stay at home for seven days.

* Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel restricted travel to China.

STORES SHUT:

* McDonald's suspended business in five cities in Hubei including Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Starbucks closed all shops and suspended delivery services in Hubei.

* Japan's Fast Retailing temporarily closed about 100Uniqlo stores in Hubei. IKEA closed its one store.

* Walt Disney temporarily closed its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks and resorts during what is likely the busiest time of the year.

* Imax delayed film releases in China.

AIRLINE REFUNDS/CANCELLATIONS:

* Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines, and Australia's Qantas Airways said they will offer free refunds for tickets issued worldwide on or before Jan. 24, for journeys to and from mainland China between Jan. 24 and Feb. 29.

* Air Seoul suspended all flights to China and waived refund penalty. Taiwan's China Airlines rearranged some flights and cancelled others.

* China's mainland airlines, including Air China , China Southern and China Eastern , are offering free refunds across the mainland for tickets purchased before Jan. 24.

* Malaysia's AirAsia will offer free refunds for tickets booked before Jan. 24, and for travel to and from mainland China until Feb. 15, and return flights between Feb. 16-29.

HOTELS:

* InterContinental Hotels will allow customers to change or cancel stays scheduled up to Feb. 3 across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

* Hyatt Hotels said guests who had booked stays through its official channels and are cancelling due to the coronavirus outbreak, or are Chinese guests outbound to its Asia Pacific hotels, can cancel stays or change dates for free.

BOOKING PLATFORMS, AGENCIES:

* Ctrip, China's largest online booking platform, said more than 300,000 hotels on its platform have agreed to refund on bookings between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8. Refunds also include flight tickets, cruises and car rents

* Fliggy, Alibaba's booking site, offered similar refunds.

* Some Chinese tour operators such as China International Travel Service offered refunds and many European tour operators cancelled tours to China.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Jamie Freed in Sydney, Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo, Heekyong Yang and Jane Chung in Seoul, Josh Horwitz in Shanghai, Neil Jerome Morales in Manila, Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)