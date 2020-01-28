Superior Plus to not sell specialty chemicals business, shares fall













** Canadian chemical supplier's shares down 6.3% at C$11.88

** SPB says it has completed a strategic review process and would not proceed with a sale of its specialty chemicals business

** "The sales process attracted considerable interest for Specialty Chemicals. The final bids, however, did not meet our expectations, and, at this point in time, we see higher value to our shareholders in continuing to run the business" – CEO

** Brokerage AltaCorp Capital says the sale of the business would have relieved pressure on SPB's balance sheet

** Company's plan to restart its dividend reinvestment program may be looked at negatively by investors with its dilutive nature – AltaCorp

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is C$15 – Refinitiv IBES data

** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 3.6% over the past three months

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)