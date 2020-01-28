These currency moves create volatility, then kill it













Currency markets have seen an increase in activity as risk aversion threatens some recent betting . While these bets are pared, volatility may rise, but once they are cut back volatility should fall, and may drop below the record lows traded early this month. Traders have been hurt no matter what they've done . Those short pounds were driven out during the election. Then longs were hit by Brexit risk and the risk UK rates would fall. Misplaced optimism about Europe fuelled EUR/USD short covering. It fell. Traders have bet big on JPY drops but it's a safe asset and risk aversion has soared. Traders sold USD/CAD and oil slumped, which has also hurt bullish bets on the rouble and Mexican peso . Traders also pared big AUD and NZD shorts, but commodities slumped on China risk and both currencies have sold off. Traders who keep getting hurt will grow cautious. If currencies fail to sustain moves and they are not, volatility will fall.