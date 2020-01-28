U.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut













U.S. power companies expect to retire or convert from coal to gas over 7,500 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired plants in 2020 after shutting over 15,100 MW in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Thomson Reuters data.

The capacity of the plants shut in 2019 was the second highest on record behind 2015 when generators shut over 19,300 MW. One megawatt can power about 1,000 U.S. homes.

U.S. coal power capacity peaked around 317,600 MW in 2011, according to EIA data. It has declined every year since and was down to about 227,600 MW by the end of 2019.

The total generating capacity in the United States – including coal, natural gas, renewables and nuclear – was about 1.1 million MW in 2019.

Cheap gas from record shale production and rising use of renewable sources of power have kept electric prices low in recent years, making it uneconomic for generators to continue operating older, less efficient coal plants, especially if they need upgrades to meet increasingly strict federal and state environmental rules.

Coal had been the primary fuel for U.S. power plants for much of the last century, but its use has been declining since peaking in 2007. That was around the same time drillers figured out how to economically pull gas out of shale formations.

Gas overtook coal as the leading fuel for U.S. power plants in 2016, according to federal data, and has held that title ever since.

It takes roughly 175 million cubic feet of gas per day of gas to generate about 1,000 MW.

The following lists the U.S. coal plants expected to shut or be converted to other fuels over the next decade or so.

PLANTS TO BE SHUT Owner Plant Name Unit Size State Retire

(MW) Talen Colstrip 1 307 MT 2020 Talen Colstrip 2 307 MT 2020 TVA Paradise 3 971 KY 2020 Veolia Energy Spruance 3 43 VA 2020 Veolia Energy Spruance 4 43 VA 2020 Somerset Operating Somerset 1 686 NY 2020 Frackville Wheelabrator Frackville Wheelabrator 1 45 PA 2020 Empire District Asbury 1 198 MO 2020 FirstEnergy Sammis 1 180 OH 2020 FirstEnergy Sammis 2 180 OH 2020 FirstEnergy Sammis 3 180 OH 2020 FirstEnergy Sammis 4 180 OH 2020 AEP Conesville 4 780 OH 2020 Grand Haven Sims 3 69 MI 2020 Owensboro Municipal Util Elmer Smith 1 137 KY 2020 Owensboro Municipal Util Elmer Smith 2 263 KY 2020 Talen Wagner 2 118 MD 2020 Northern Star Generation Colver 1 110 PA 2020 Edgecombe Operating Edgecombe 1 58 NC 2020 Edgecombe Operating Edgecombe 2 58 NC 2020 PowerSouth Energy Co-op Charles R Lowman 1 80 AL 2020 PowerSouth Energy Co-op Charles R Lowman 2 238 AL 2020 PowerSouth Energy Co-op Charles R Lowman 3 238 AL 2020 NextEra Indiantown 1 330 FL 2020 Lansing Board of Water Eckert 4 64 MI 2020 Lansing Board of Water Eckert 5 63 MI 2020 Lansing Board of Water Eckert 6 63 MI 2020 Montana-Dakota utilities Lewis & Clark 1 53 MT 2020 TransAlta Centralia 1 688 WA 2020 Allete Taconite 1 79 MN 2020 Allete Taconite 2 76 MN 2020 Grand Haven Sims 1 70 MI 2020 City of Springfield Dallman 1 73 IL 2020 City of Springfield Dallman 2 65 IL 2020 City of Springfield Dallman 3 188 IL 2020 Tri-State G & T Escalante 253 NM 2020 Portland General Boardman 1 585 OR 2021 Veolia Energy Spruance 1 53 VA 2021 Veolia Energy Spruance 2 53 VA 2021 Otter Tail Hoot Lake 2 58 MN 2021 Otter Tail Hoot Lake 3 80 MN 2021 PSEG Bridgeport 3 383 CT 2021 Emera Big Bend 2 385 FL 2021 Alliant Burlington 1 198 IA 2021 Montana-Dakota utilities Heskett 1 30 ND 2021 Montana-Dakota utilities Heskett 2 30 ND 2021 Dairyland Power Genoa 3 308 WI 2021 Emera Big Bend 1 385 FL 2021 Berkshire -NV Energy North Valmy 1 254 NV 2021 AES – Indianapolis Power & Light Petersburg 1 230 IL 2021 Vistra ED Edwards 2 245 IL 2022 Vistra ED Edwards 3 315 UK 2022 FirstEnergy Sammis 5 291 OH 2022 FirstEnergy Sammis 6 600 OH 2022 FirstEnergy Sammis 7 600 OH 2022 FirstEnergy Pleasants 1 644 WV 2022 FirstEnergy Pleasants 2 644 WV 2022 AES AES Hawaii 1 180 HI 2022 DTE River Rouge 1 151 MI 2022 DTE River Rouge 3 272 MI 2022 DTE St Clair 2 154 MI 2022 DTE St Clair 3 160 MI 2022 DTE St Clair 6 311 MI 2022 DTE St Clair 7 440 MI 2022 DTE Trenton 9 520 MI 2022 Duke Gallagher 2 140 IN 2022 Duke Gallagher 4 140 IN 2022 Xcel Sherburne 2 682 MN 2022 Xcel Comanche 1 470 CO 2022 Ameren Meramec 3 261 MO 2022 Ameren Meramec 4 335 MO 2022 PNM San Juan 1 340 NM 2022 PNM San Juan 4 507 NM 2022 CMS Karn 1A 128 MI 2023 CMS Karn 1B 128 MI 2023 CMS Karn 2A 130 MI 2023 CMS Karn 2B 130 MI 2023 CenterPoint – Vectren Brown 1 245 IN 2023 CenterPoint – Vectren Brown 2 245 IN 2023 CenterPoint – Vectren Culley 2 90 IN 2023 TVA Bull Run 1 870 TN 2023 OPPD North Omaha 4 138 NE 2023 OPPD North Omaha 5 205 NE 2023 NiSource – NIPSCO Schahfer 14 431 IN 2023 NiSource – NIPSCO Schahfer 15 472 IN 2023 NiSource – NIPSCO Schahfer 17 361 IN 2023 NiSource – NIPSCO Schahfer 18 361 IN 2023 AES – Indianapolis Power & Light Petersburg 2 415 IN 2023 CPS Energy J T Deely 1 420 TX 2024 CPS Energy J T Deely 2 420 TX 2024 Duke G G Allen 1 162 NC 2024 Duke G G Allen 2 162 NC 2024 Duke G G Allen 3 258 NC 2024 City of Lakeland McIntosh 3 342 FL 2024 Colorado Springs Martin Drake 2 131 CO 2024 Intermountain Intermountain 1 900 UT 2025 Intermountain Intermountain 2 900 UT 2025 Alliant Prairie Creek 1 4 IA 2025 Alliant Prairie Creek 3 26 IA 2025 Lansing Board of Water Erickson 1 155 MI 2025 Xcel Sherburne 1 680 MN 2025 Xcel Comanche 2 470 CO 2025 Berkshire -NV Energy North Valmy 2 268 NV 2025 TransAlta Centralia 2 670 WA 2025 Tri-State G & T Craig 1 427 CO 2025 Pinnacle West – APS Cholla 1 116 AZ 2025 Pinnacle West – APS Cholla 3 271 AZ 2025 AEP Northeastern 3 460 OK 2026 Cleco Dolet Hills 1 643 LA 2026 Duke Gibson 1 630 IN 2026 Talen Colstrip 3 740 MT 2027 Talen Colstrip 4 740 MT 2027 AEP Rockport 1 1300 IN 2028 Scana McMeekin 1 125 SC 2028 Scana McMeekin 2 125 SC 2028 Duke Cayuga 1 500 IN 2028 Duke Cayuga 2 495 IN 2028 Entergy White Bluff 1 817 AR 2028 Entergy White Bluff 2 819 AR 2028 NiSource – NIPSCO Michigan City 12 469 IN 2028 Idacorp Jim Bridger 2 527 WY 2028 Emera Big Bend 3 395 FL 2028 Emera Big Bend 4 437 FL 2028 Xcel Allen King 1 511 MN 2028 DTE Belle River 1 635 MI 2029 DTE Belle River 2 635 MI 2030 Entergy Independence 1 815 AR 2030 Entergy Independence 2 842 AR 2030 AEP Cardinal 1 615 OH 2030 Tri-State G & T Craig 2 410 CO 2030 Tri-State G & T Craig 3 448 CO 2030 Pinnacle West – APS Four Corners 4 770 NM 2031 Pinnacle West – APS Four Corners 5 770 NM 2031 Idacorp Jim Bridger 1 531 WY 2032 Ameren Sioux 1 483 MO 2033 Ameren Sioux 2 483 MO 2033 Xcel Sherburne 3 876 MN 2034 Duke Gibson 2 630 IN 2034 Duke Gibson 3 630 IN 2034 Duke Gibson 4 622 IN 2034 Duke Gibson 5 620 IN 2034 Xcel Harrington 1 339 TX 2036 Ameren Labadie 2 units 1186 MO 2036 Berkshire-Pacificorp Huntington 1 459 UT 2036 Berkshire-Pacificorp Huntington 2 450 UT 2036 Xcel Tolk 1 532 TX 2037 Xcel Tolk 2 532 TX 2037 Xcel Harrington 2 339 TX 2038 Xcel Harrington 3 339 TX 2040 DTE Monroe 1 758 MI 2040 DTE Monroe 2 773 MI 2040 DTE Monroe 3 773 MI 2040 DTE Monroe 4 762 MI 2040 CMS Campbell 1 260 MI 2040 CMS Campbell 2 348 MI 2040 CMS Campbell 3 838 MI 2040 Berkshire-Pacificorp Hunter 1 471 UT 2042 Berkshire-Pacificorp Hunter 2 430 UT 2042 Berkshire-Pacificorp Hunter 3 460 UT 2042 Duke Edwardsport 595 IN 2045

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)