U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week













U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have built last week, while gasoline stocks likely extended their gain to a 12th successive week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eleven analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose by about 500,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 24.

Crude inventories fell 405,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 17, government data showed, less than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely increased by 1.3 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down by 1.1 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to decline by 0.9 percentage point last week, from 90.5% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 17, according to the poll. All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 1.4 -0.9 2.1 -1.3 Citi Futures -1.5 -1.5 1.5 -1.5 Confluence 3.0 -1.0 0.5 -1.0 Commodity Research Group -2.6 0.4 2.5 -0.2 EMI DTN -1.7 -1.5 1.8 -0.8 Excel Futures 2.0 -0.9 1.7 -0.8 IEG Vantage 0.3 -0.5 0.8 -0.4 Price Futures Group -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.5 Refinitiv 0.3 Ritterbusch Associates 4.9 -1.0 1.0 -2.1 Schneider Electric 2.5 -1.5 1.2 -1.0

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)