U.S. Henry Hub natgas annual price forecasts, 2020 to fall to 21-year low













U.S. natural gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana were expected to drop to their lowest since 1999 as near record production and ample storage reduce market worries about future price spikes and supply shortages.

Analysts forecast gas prices would average $2.33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in 2020 before rising to $2.48 in 2021.

In 2019, average prices fell 18% to $2.57 per mmBtu from a four-year high of $3.15 in 2018. That compares with a five-year average (2015-19) of $2.77 and a 10-year average (2010-2019) of $3.31.

The following lists analysts' average price estimates in mmBtu with the most recent estimates on top.

Company 2020 2020 2021 2021 2022 2022 Date of

Revision

$/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu

Current Previous Current Previous Current Previous Goldman Sachs 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.75 2.75 Jan 28 *Capital Economics ~2.35 Jan 27 RBC Capital Markets 2.25 2.25 2.45 2.45 2.65 2.65 Jan 23 Enverus 2.50 Jan 15 U.S. EIA 2.33 2.45 2.54 Jan 14 Raymond James 2.30 2.30 2.50 2.50 Dec 20 ABN AMRO 2.50 2.50 Dec 12 Barclays 2.50 2.50 Dec 11 Morgan Stanley 2.25 2.50 2.40 2.50 Dec 11 S&P Global Ratings 2.25 2.50 2.50 2.75 Dec 9 BofA Merrill Lynch 2.35 2.35 2.40 2.40 Nov 15 IHS Markit 1.92 Sep 12 * Capital Economics forecast is an average of its quarterly end of period estimates

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)