U.S. natgas futures ease to near 4-year low on milder weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures eased on Tuesday to a near four-year low on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.4 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.888 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:49 a.m. EST (1249 GMT). If the contract closes at its current level, it would be its lowest settle since March 2016.

That keeps the contract in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a seventh day in a row, its longest streak since April 2019.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 35%. Near record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes much less likely.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn mostly colder-than-normal from Feb. 5-12 from warmer now. That is a little warmer than Monday's outlook. So far, this winter has been milder than usual with average daily temperatures 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December and 5 degrees higher in January.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 119.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 123.6 bcfd next week. That forecast for next week is much lower than Refinitiv's 129.1-bcfd estimate on Monday due to an expected drop in heating demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to jump to a record 9.4 bcfd on Tuesday, according to early pipeline flow data from Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week.

The U.S. gas industry is counting on LNG exports, which soared 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, to remain the biggest driver of future demand growth. Analysts have warned that any threat to LNG sales could cause U.S. prices to drop.

But mild weather has not only blanketed North America this winter. Europe and Asia are also experiencing a warm winter, which has caused some gas prices in both regions to fall to their lowest in years.

Some analysts say the U.S. LNG export arbitrage to Asia was already closed and the arb to Europe could close in coming months as European hubs struggle to absorb additional supplies with some Asian firms already diverting cargoes to Europe. That could cause some U.S. LNG exporters to temporarily shut their plants due to a lack of demand in coming months.

Gas output in the Lower 48 states, meanwhile, was on track to fall to 93.5 bcfd on Tuesday from 94.3 bcfd on Monday, according to early pipeline flow data from Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and a daily record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 17 Jan. 24 average

24(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -179 -92 -171 -149

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 424 440 464 436 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 1 6 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 426 441 470 439

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.9 94.1 87.5 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.8 7.6 9.6 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 101.7 101.7 98.0 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.5 5.1 5.2 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.8 9.2 9.4 4.1 1.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 15.2 16.4 21.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 31.3 24.9 27.2 36.0 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.3 29.6 29.6 29.1 24.2 U.S. Industrial 25.9 25.0 25.3 26.3 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 114.7 102.1 106.2 119.9 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 131.2 119.8 123.6 131.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.03 1.91 Transco Z6 New York 2.01 1.80 PG&E Citygate 2.65 2.60 Dominion South 1.58 1.51 Chicago Citygate 1.84 1.76 Algonquin Citygate 2.05 1.87 SoCal Citygate 3.12 2.62 Waha Hub 0.28 0.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 21.75 24.75 PJM West 23.00 20.75 Ercot North 18.00 15.00 Mid C 18.38 19.00 Palo Verde 16.25 19.00 SP-15 27.25 29.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)