UK grocer goals betray scale of climate challenge













(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) – UK grocers are ramping up their green credentials as the battle for woke customers intensifies. On Tuesday, J Sainsbury vowed to splash out 1 billion pounds on cutting its carbon footprint to zero in the next 20 years. Companies getting tough on their own emissions should be encouraged. But like banks and big oil, Sainsbury’s is yet to decisively tackle a much knottier issue – customer behaviour.

Supermarkets are sitting ducks for climate activists. The UK’s big four retailers, which also include Tesco , Walmart-owned Asda and WM Morrison , wrap goods in needless plastic, power inefficient buildings with polluting air conditioners and in some cases sell diesel from forecourts. Outgoing Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe recently pledged to cut plastic packaging in half by 2025, and the 1 million tonnes of carbon the 4.5 billion pound company spews into the earth’s atmosphere is an obvious next target.

Still, a more audacious plan would see Sainsbury’s reveal how many emissions come from its sprawling supply network, including meat manufacturers and oil companies. If it were to include the impact of the methane produced by cows, wasted food which ends up in a landfill and the diesel burned in customer cars, it would probably get much harder to hit its target. Just look at oil companies like BP , where operational Scope 1 and 2 pollutants account for around 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, while its indirect Scope 3 emissions account for nearly 10 times that figure, according to Morningstar research.

Sainsbury’s says it will soon get around to tackling the bigger problem. It says it is contacting suppliers to set their own net-zero commitments and is working with the Carbon Trust to calculate the scope of its overall emissions. Once it has a handle on the problem, it will then set a more ambitious target.

The normally cited risk is that Sainsbury’s 3.4% 2019 operating profit margin falls further behind Tesco’s 4.7% as it tries to hit its tougher targets. But it’s also possible that environmentally aware shoppers consciously choose the retailer for its greener stance. Either way, if a relatively simple business like a grocer is wrestling with its true carbon footprint, it shows how much of a problem big oil has.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

– British grocer J Sainsbury said on Jan. 28 that it will have net zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the British government’s own target, which it said “isn’t soon enough”.

– Sainsbury’s, which is Britain’s second-biggest supermarket group and trades from some 2,300 locations, said it would spend 1 billion pounds to hit the target. The company employs 185,000 people across Britain and Ireland and has over 27 million customers each week.

– Sainsbury’s said its current carbon footprint is one million tonnes – a 35% absolute reduction in the last 15 years, despite its space increasing by 40% over the same period. It said it has invested 260 million pounds in more than 3,000 initiatives over the last decade.

– The group will work with the Carbon Trust to assess emissions and set science-based targets for reduction, publicly reporting on progress every six months.

– It plans to work collaboratively with suppliers and will ask them for their own carbon reduction commitments.

– Shares in Sainsbury’s were down 0.25% at 203.5 pence by 0825 GMT on Jan 28.

– For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

– SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)